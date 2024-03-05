Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Up 5.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.86 and last traded at $44.19. 337,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 631,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $562.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Root by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

