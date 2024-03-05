Royal Bank of Canada Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.34.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.91 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.74%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

