Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 1,027,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,110,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock worth $65,832,048. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Samsara by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,421,000 after buying an additional 2,425,103 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $52,707,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

