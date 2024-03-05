Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

SSNLF stock remained flat at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.

