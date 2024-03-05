Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
SSNLF stock remained flat at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Samsung Electronics
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.