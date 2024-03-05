Sana Biotechnology’s (SANA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 16.1 %

NASDAQ SANA opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

