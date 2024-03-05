SandRidge Energy (SD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,451. The company has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

