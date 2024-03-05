SandRidge Energy (SD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,451. The company has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.
SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.
Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Featured Articles
