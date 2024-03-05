SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
NYSE SD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 27,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $479.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.
SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 9.05%.
Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SandRidge Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.