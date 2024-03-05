SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE SD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 27,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $479.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 289,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

