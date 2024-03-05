Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

