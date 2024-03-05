SATS One Day Volume Hits $339.06 Million (1000SATS)

SATS (1000SATS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One SATS token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SATS has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $339.06 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SATS has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

SATS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00073421 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $399,003,630.38 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SATS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SATS using one of the exchanges listed above.

