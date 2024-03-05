Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,329,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558,030 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $543,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. 3,715,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,690,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

