Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.36. 986,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,627,383. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

