Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $31.74.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schneider National by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

