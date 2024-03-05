Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.72. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 380,288 shares.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $182,804.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $182,804.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

