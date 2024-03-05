Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $254.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.90. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $259.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

