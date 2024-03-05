Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 255,319 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 67,545 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

