Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,371 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Travere Therapeutics worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,828,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $623.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

