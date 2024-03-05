Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,229 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. 233,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

