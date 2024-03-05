Scotiabank Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

