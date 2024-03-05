Scotiabank Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$100.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$98.06.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$95.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$86.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Insiders have sold a total of 426,074 shares of company stock worth $37,656,884 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.