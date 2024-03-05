SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $78.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s current price.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $55.65. 6,898,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.