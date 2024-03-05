SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $55.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $46.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

SE stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

