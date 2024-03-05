SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $76.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HSBC from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,005. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.