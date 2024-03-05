Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,099 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.50% of Sealed Air worth $70,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SEE traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. 641,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

