SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

