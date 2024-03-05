SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

