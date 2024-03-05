Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) & Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Head to Head Survey

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semantix and Aspen Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 1.18 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.94 Aspen Technology $1.04 billion 11.87 -$107.76 million ($1.35) -144.46

Semantix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Technology. Aspen Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semantix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aspen Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and Aspen Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Semantix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $210.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% Aspen Technology -8.17% 2.38% 2.15%

Volatility and Risk

Semantix has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Semantix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EMR Worldwide Inc.

