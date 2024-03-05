Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,679,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $511,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 116.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sempra by 76.8% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 67.1% during the third quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 77.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,095,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,538,000 after purchasing an additional 584,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,222. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

