Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Semrush alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Semrush

Semrush Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Semrush stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,532. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $435,004.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,335.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $435,004.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,335.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $499,283.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,430,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,278 shares of company stock worth $5,328,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Semrush by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.