Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 429,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

