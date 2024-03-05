Shaver Shop Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SSG)

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

