Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. 807,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,039. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

