Shelton Capital Management Has $221,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. 73,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,824. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

