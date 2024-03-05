Shelton Capital Management Has $238,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Textron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after purchasing an additional 477,720 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 1.0 %

TXT traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 159,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $90.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.