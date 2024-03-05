Shelton Capital Management Has $260,000 Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ATI were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 227,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

