Shelton Capital Management Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,368. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $215.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

