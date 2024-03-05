Shelton Capital Management Has $304,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 60,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 198.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 148,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. 257,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,557. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

