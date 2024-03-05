Shelton Capital Management Has $307,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,661. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,566 shares of company stock worth $10,799,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

