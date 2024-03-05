Shelton Capital Management Has $313,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 454.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,657,238. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

