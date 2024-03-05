Shelton Capital Management Invests $235,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,975. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.04.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,973. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

