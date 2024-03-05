Shelton Capital Management Invests $290,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,119,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 329,830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 803.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 291,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 258,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7 %

HAL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

