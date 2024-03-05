Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,814 shares of company stock worth $12,216,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.73. 187,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.07 and its 200-day moving average is $199.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.09 and a 1 year high of $329.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

