Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. 32,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,315. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

