Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,091 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 638,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,300. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.57%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

