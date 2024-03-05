Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,319 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 719,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,534. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

