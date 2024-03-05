Shelton Capital Management Sells 190 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Crocs were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,783. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,359. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

