Shelton Capital Management Sells 351 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

