Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Trex Price Performance

TREX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. 94,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,685. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

