Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.82. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

