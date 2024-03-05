Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Expands By 20.4%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock remained flat at $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

