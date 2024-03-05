Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rises By 20.7%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,064 shares of company stock worth $6,144,959. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,564. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

